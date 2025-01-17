← Company Directory
SGS
  Salaries
  Customer Service

  All Customer Service Salaries

SGS Customer Service Salaries

The average Customer Service total compensation in Russia at SGS ranges from RUB 603K to RUB 826K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SGS's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

RUB 653K - RUB 775K
Switzerland
Common Range
Possible Range
RUB 603KRUB 653KRUB 775KRUB 826K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at SGS?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at SGS in Russia sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 825,753. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SGS for the Customer Service role in Russia is RUB 603,159.

