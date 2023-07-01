Company Directory
SGNL
    • About

    SGNL is a company founded by experienced leaders from Google, Okta, and Microsoft. They specialize in enterprise authorization and aim to redefine its possibilities. SGNL helps businesses manage access to sensitive information and build trust with their customers. They offer an integrated access service that allows organizations to efficiently manage authorization based on role, context, and justification. Additionally, SGNL helps prevent abnormal user behavior by modeling expected behavior across applications.

    https://sgnl.ai
    Website
    2021
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

