Seznam
Seznam Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Czech Republic package at Seznam totals CZK 971K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Seznam's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/1/2025

Median Package
Seznam
Software Engineer
Total per year
CZK 971K
Level
Base
CZK 882K
Stock (/yr)
CZK 0
Bonus
CZK 88.2K
Years at company
5-10 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Seznam?

CZK 3.82M

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Internship Salaries

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Seznam in Czech Republic sits at a yearly total compensation of CZK 1,107,327. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Seznam for the Software Engineer role in Czech Republic is CZK 862,656.

Other Resources