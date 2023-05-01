Seven Hills Behavioral Health Hospital in Henderson, Nevada provides comprehensive mental health and addiction services to men, women, and young people. With a mission to offer exceptional care that leads to a healed life, the hospital offers treatment for a range of mental health concerns and addictions, including alcohol and drug addiction, anxiety, depression, PTSD, and schizophrenia. Services include medically-monitored detoxification, inpatient care, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient services, and age-specific care. For more information, visit www.sevenhillsbi.com or call (702) 919-6182.