Company Directory
Seven Hills Behavioral Health Hospital
    About

    Seven Hills Behavioral Health Hospital in Henderson, Nevada provides comprehensive mental health and addiction services to men, women, and young people. With a mission to offer exceptional care that leads to a healed life, the hospital offers treatment for a range of mental health concerns and addictions, including alcohol and drug addiction, anxiety, depression, PTSD, and schizophrenia. Services include medically-monitored detoxification, inpatient care, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient services, and age-specific care. For more information, visit www.sevenhillsbi.com or call (702) 919-6182.

    sevenhillsbi.com
    Website
    2008
    Year Founded
    351
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources