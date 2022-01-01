← Company Directory
Seven Eight Capital
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Seven Eight Capital Salaries

Seven Eight Capital's salary ranges from $99,500 in total compensation per year for a Accountant at the low-end to $213,563 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Seven Eight Capital. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Accountant
$99.5K
Software Engineer
$214K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Seven Eight Capital is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $213,563. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Seven Eight Capital is $156,531.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Seven Eight Capital

Related Companies

  • Intercom
  • LEK
  • Vanguard
  • Riverbed Technology
  • Genesys
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources