Setel Salaries

Setel's salary ranges from $14,925 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $60,300 for a Product Design Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Setel. Last updated: 7/19/2025

$160K

Data Analyst
$16.3K
Product Designer
$14.9K
Product Design Manager
$60.3K

Software Engineer
$57.5K
FAQ

据报道，Setel最高薪的职位是产品设计经理 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$60,300。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Setel的年总薪酬中位数为$36,917。

Other Resources