Sesame Solar is a company that manufactures Mobile Nanogrids powered by solar and green hydrogen. These Nanogrids provide clean, off-grid power and can be easily transported to meet essential services and emergency response needs. They can be set up by one person with minimal training and start generating clean energy in just 15 minutes. The company's Mobile Nanogrids are already being used by the U.S. Air Force, major telcos, and emergency response organizations, with popular use cases including medical centers, water filtration, and communication services. Sesame Solar is based in Michigan, USA, and is backed by venture capital firms such as Morgan Stanley and BELLE Capital. The company has received multiple awards and recognition for its innovation and sustainability efforts.