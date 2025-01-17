← Company Directory
ServiceNow
  • Salaries
  • Cybersecurity Analyst

  • All Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

ServiceNow Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

Cybersecurity Analyst compensation at ServiceNow ranges from $307K per year for IC3 to $296K per year for IC4. The median yearly compensation package totals $304K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ServiceNow's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC3
$307K
$177K
$70.8K
$59.4K
IC4
$296K
$172K
$103K
$20.4K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At ServiceNow, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At ServiceNow, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cybersecurity Analyst at ServiceNow sits at a yearly total compensation of $412,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ServiceNow for the Cybersecurity Analyst role is $261,000.

