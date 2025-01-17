All Product Design Manager Salaries
Product Design Manager compensation in India at ServiceNow totals ₹11.83M per year for IC5. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ServiceNow's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Average Total Compensation
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
IC2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
IC3
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
IC4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.53M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At ServiceNow, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At ServiceNow, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)