ServiceNow
  • Salaries
  • Product Design Manager

  • All Product Design Manager Salaries

ServiceNow Product Design Manager Salaries

Product Design Manager compensation in India at ServiceNow totals ₹11.83M per year for IC5. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ServiceNow's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹11.74M - ₹13.93M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
₹10.83M₹11.74M₹13.93M₹14.83M
Common Range
Possible Range
Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
IC2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
IC3
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
IC4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At ServiceNow, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Design Manager at ServiceNow in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹14,833,558. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ServiceNow for the Product Design Manager role in India is ₹10,834,947.

Other Resources