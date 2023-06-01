Company Directory
ServiceCore
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about ServiceCore that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    ServiceCore provides software to liquid waste or roll-off businesses that cuts wasted time, manages jobs, optimizes routes, tracks inventory, and automates billing. This results in more revenue, satisfied customers, and happy staff. ServiceCore employees are talented and driven, and the company celebrates a judgment-free culture that encourages authenticity. They provide ample opportunities to learn and grow, and every member of the team participates in their equity appreciation program. ServiceCore is backed by Mainsail Partners, a private equity firm that specializes in helping software companies accelerate growth.

    servicecore.com
    Website
    2017
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for ServiceCore

    Related Companies

    • Pinterest
    • Spotify
    • Stripe
    • Apple
    • Uber
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources