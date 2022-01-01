← Company Directory
Service NSW
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Service NSW Salaries

Service NSW's salary ranges from $64,800 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $92,535 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Service NSW. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $79.8K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$64.8K
Customer Service
$71.8K
Data Analyst
$71K
Product Manager
$92.5K
Project Manager
$76.7K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$83.2K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Service NSW is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $92,535. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Service NSW is $76,750.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Service NSW

Related Companies

  • Databricks
  • Apple
  • SoFi
  • Spotify
  • DoorDash
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources