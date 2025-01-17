← Company Directory
Service Management Group
Service Management Group UX Researcher Salaries

The average UX Researcher total compensation in Ireland at Service Management Group ranges from €55.7K to €79.4K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Service Management Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

€63.8K - €74.7K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
€55.7K€63.8K€74.7K€79.4K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Service Management Group?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a UX Researcher at Service Management Group in Ireland sits at a yearly total compensation of €79,438. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Service Management Group for the UX Researcher role in Ireland is €55,675.

