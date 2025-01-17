← Company Directory
Service Management Group
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Human Resources

  • All Human Resources Salaries

Service Management Group Human Resources Salaries

The average Human Resources total compensation in United Arab Emirates at Service Management Group ranges from AED 54.9K to AED 76.7K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Service Management Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

AED 59.5K - AED 72.1K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
AED 54.9KAED 59.5KAED 72.1KAED 76.7K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Human Resources submissions at Service Management Group to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve AED 110K+ (sometimes AED 1.1M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Service Management Group?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Human Resources offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Human Resources at Service Management Group in United Arab Emirates sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 76,692. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Service Management Group for the Human Resources role in United Arab Emirates is AED 54,875.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Service Management Group

Related Companies

  • Stripe
  • Snap
  • Uber
  • Facebook
  • Google
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources