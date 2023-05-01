Service Corporation International is a deathcare company that provides funeral and cemetery services in the US and Canada. It operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments, offering funeral service locations, cemeteries, crematoria, and related professional services. The company also sells funeral merchandise and cemetery property interment rights, as well as preneed cemetery merchandise and services. It operates under various brands, including Dignity Memorial, National Cremation Society, and Neptune Society. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 1,471 funeral service locations and 488 cemeteries.