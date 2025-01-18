← Company Directory
Servian
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Data Engineer

Servian Data Engineer Salaries

The median Data Engineer compensation in Australia package at Servian totals A$94.9K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Servian's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Servian
Data Engineer
Sydney, NS, Australia
Total per year
A$94.9K
Level
C
Base
A$94.9K
Stock (/yr)
A$0
Bonus
A$0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Servian?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve A$46.6K+ (sometimes A$466K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Engineer at Servian in Australia sits at a yearly total compensation of A$161,035. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Servian for the Data Engineer role in Australia is A$94,865.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Servian

Related Companies

  • SwissBorg
  • Culture Amp
  • Brillio
  • RBA
  • Optym
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources