← Company Directory
Serpro
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Serpro Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Brazil package at Serpro totals R$144K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Serpro's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/5/2025

Median Package
company icon
Serpro
Software Engineer
Curitiba, PR, Brazil
Total per year
R$144K
Level
L1
Base
R$138K
Stock (/yr)
R$0
Bonus
R$6.2K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
8 Years
What are the career levels at Serpro?

R$923K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve R$173K+ (sometimes R$1.73M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Serpro in Brazil sits at a yearly total compensation of R$339,093. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Serpro for the Software Engineer role in Brazil is R$154,025.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Serpro

Related Companies

  • Flipkart
  • Apple
  • Airbnb
  • Amazon
  • Roblox
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources