    Sequoia is an employee-owned company that provides high-end software development and engineering services to the national security sector, including the US intelligence, defense, and homeland security communities. They specialize in improving the analytic, collection, collaboration, and sharing of data and are a recognized AWS public sector consulting and reseller partner. Their commercial products include Sequoia Combine, an all-inclusive USG approved emulation platform that delivers custom high-performance services in a single fabric. As employee-owners, their team is passionate about developing innovative software solutions and plays a vital role in shaping the company's future.

    http://sequoiainc.com
    Website
    2012
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources