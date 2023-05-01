Sequoia Financial Group provides comprehensive wealth management services, including financial planning, asset management, estate planning, fiduciary consulting, executive compensation planning, and family wealth services. They work with individuals and business owners to create and work towards financial goals, offering technical expertise in a friendly and compassionate environment. Their team of salaried professionals is focused on what is best for their clients, and they strive to earn and retain their trust and business. Investment advisory services are offered through Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor.