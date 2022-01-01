← Company Directory
Sequoia Capital
Sequoia Capital Salaries

Sequoia Capital's salary ranges from $42,454 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $333,325 for a Marketing in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Sequoia Capital. Last updated: 6/18/2025

$160K

Chief of Staff
$251K
Marketing
$333K
Software Engineer
$42.5K
Venture Capitalist
$299K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Sequoia Capital is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $333,325. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sequoia Capital is $274,875.

