Sentinel Capital Partners
Sentinel Capital Partners Salaries

Sentinel Capital Partners's salary ranges from $82,410 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $138,690 for a Business Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Sentinel Capital Partners. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Business Analyst
$139K
Product Designer
$82.4K
Software Engineer
$128K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Sentinel Capital Partners is Business Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $138,690. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sentinel Capital Partners is $127,500.

