Company Directory
Sensus
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Sensus that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Sensus, a Xylem brand, helps a wide range of public service providers – from utilities to cities to industrial complexes and campuses – do more with their infrastructure to improve quality of life in their communities. We enable our customers to reach farther through the application of technology and data-driven insights that deliver efficiency and responsiveness. We partner with them to anticipate and respond to evolving business needs with innovation in sensing and communications technologies, data analytics and services.

    http://sensus.com
    Website
    1870
    Year Founded
    3,750
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Sensus

    Related Companies

    • Spotify
    • Stripe
    • Square
    • Lyft
    • LinkedIn
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources