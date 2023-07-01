Company Directory
SensorUp
    • About

    SensorUp is a company that offers a real-time digital nervous system for industry leaders. Their platform unifies data from any sensor in any format, empowering connected workers with intelligent automation for productivity, safety, and job satisfaction. This benefits heavy-asset industries like oil and gas, construction, utilities, logistics, public safety, and military by enabling real-time decision-making, identifying hidden patterns, and predicting outcomes. This results in significant cost savings and improved worker health, safety, and job satisfaction.

    sensorup.com
    Website
    2011
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources