Company Directory
sensfix
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about sensfix that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Sensfix is a digital workflow startup that automates workflows and decision-making in logistics, maintenance, repairs, and operations for commercial buildings and industrial facilities. They use multi-modal AI and mixed reality technology to engage customers in various industries across the USA, Europe, and the Middle East. With headquarters in Silicon Valley and offices in Poland, UK, and Bahrain, Sensfix has raised over $3M in startup investment. They are building a connected maintenance platform using mixed-reality and artificial intelligence insights to offer self-learning digital workflows.

    sensfix.com
    Website
    2018
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for sensfix

    Related Companies

    • Square
    • Apple
    • Databricks
    • Dropbox
    • DoorDash
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources