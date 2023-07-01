Sensfix is a digital workflow startup that automates workflows and decision-making in logistics, maintenance, repairs, and operations for commercial buildings and industrial facilities. They use multi-modal AI and mixed reality technology to engage customers in various industries across the USA, Europe, and the Middle East. With headquarters in Silicon Valley and offices in Poland, UK, and Bahrain, Sensfix has raised over $3M in startup investment. They are building a connected maintenance platform using mixed-reality and artificial intelligence insights to offer self-learning digital workflows.