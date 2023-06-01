← Company Directory
Senseonics
    • About

    Senseonics Holdings develops and sells continuous glucose monitoring systems for people with diabetes. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that measure glucose levels through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for up to six months. The company serves healthcare providers and patients through a network of distributors and strategic fulfillment partners. It was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

    http://senseonics.com
    Website
    1996
    Year Founded
    89
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources