Sensei Labs
Sensei Labs Salaries

Sensei Labs's salary ranges from $94,160 in total compensation per year for a Sales in Canada at the low-end to $209,100 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Sensei Labs. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Sales
$94.2K
Software Engineer
$209K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Sensei Labs is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $209,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sensei Labs is $151,630.

Other Resources