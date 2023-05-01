← Company Directory
Sensei Labs
    Sensei Labs offers the Conductor platform for work orchestration, helping organizations and their partners to achieve their full potential. The platform is used by some of the world's largest companies to plan, orchestrate, and execute critical projects, aligning cross-discipline teams. Conductor excels at orchestrating transformations, procurement and supply chain optimizations, ESG programs, M&A transactions, and technology deliveries. Sensei Labs aims to turn people into a symphony of the best players, ensuring projects, teams, and organizations are in sync and playing together.

    senseilabs.com
    2015
    126
    $10M-$50M
