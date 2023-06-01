Sensei Biotherapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing immunotherapies for cancer treatment. Its proprietary ImmunoPhage platform uses bacteriophage to induce an immune response, while its Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform unleashes the anti-tumor potential of T-cells. The company also develops monoclonal antibodies and vaccines targeting multiple tumor antigens. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a collaboration with The University of Washington to research and develop a Merkel cell carcinoma vaccine.