Sensei Biotherapeutics
    • About

    Sensei Biotherapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing immunotherapies for cancer treatment. Its proprietary ImmunoPhage platform uses bacteriophage to induce an immune response, while its Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform unleashes the anti-tumor potential of T-cells. The company also develops monoclonal antibodies and vaccines targeting multiple tumor antigens. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a collaboration with The University of Washington to research and develop a Merkel cell carcinoma vaccine.

    senseibio.com
    Website
    1999
    Year Founded
    56
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources