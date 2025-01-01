← Company Directory
    Send Technology is a rapidly growing InsurTech SaaS company specializing in the commercial and specialty insurance sector. Our mission is to help underwriters "write better business faster" on a global scale. We achieve this through our AI-enabled underwriting platform, specifically designed for the complexities of the commercial and specialty market. Our workbench serves as a one-stop desktop for underwriters, bringing together data, documentation, and decision points, enabling our customers to harness the power of ecosystem integrations, data, and AI to drive their growth.

    https://send.technology
    Website
    2017
    Year Founded
    97
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

