Send Technology is a rapidly growing InsurTech SaaS company specializing in the commercial and specialty insurance sector. Our mission is to help underwriters "write better business faster" on a global scale. We achieve this through our AI-enabled underwriting platform, specifically designed for the complexities of the commercial and specialty market. Our workbench serves as a one-stop desktop for underwriters, bringing together data, documentation, and decision points, enabling our customers to harness the power of ecosystem integrations, data, and AI to drive their growth.