Senacor Technologies
The median Software Engineer compensation in Germany package at Senacor Technologies totals €64.1K per year. Last updated: 2/14/2025

Median Package
company icon
Senacor Technologies
Software Engineer
Munich, BY, Germany
Total per year
€64.1K
Level
Senior
Base
€60.1K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€3.9K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Senacor Technologies?

€149K

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Senacor Technologies in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €110,330. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Senacor Technologies for the Software Engineer role in Germany is €63,379.

Other Resources