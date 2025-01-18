← Company Directory
Semrush
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • UX Designer

  • Spain

Semrush UX Designer Salaries in Spain

The median UX Designer compensation in Spain package at Semrush totals €51.9K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Semrush's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Semrush
Product Designer
Barcelona, CT, Spain
Total per year
€51.9K
Level
hidden
Base
€51.9K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Semrush?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a UX Designer at Semrush in Spain sits at a yearly total compensation of €69,462. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Semrush for the UX Designer role in Spain is €51,883.

Other Resources