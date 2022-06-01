← Company Directory
Semios
Semios Salaries

Semios's salary ranges from $57,330 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $133,281 for a Business Operations at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Semios. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Business Operations
$133K
Data Analyst
$58.6K
Product Designer
$57.3K
Software Engineer
$87.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Semios is Business Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $133,281. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Semios is $73,097.

