Company Directory
SEMI
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about SEMI that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    SEMI is a global organization that connects over 2,000 member companies and 1.3 million professionals in the electronics manufacturing industry. They focus on advancing technology and business through innovation in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services. SEMI has strategic association partners, FlexTech and MSIG, and has been building connections since 1970 to help members prosper, create new markets, and address industry challenges. They have offices in various locations worldwide and can be found on LinkedIn and Twitter.

    http://semi.org
    Website
    1970
    Year Founded
    567
    # of Employees
    $100M-$250M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for SEMI

    Related Companies

    • Spotify
    • Stripe
    • Square
    • Intuit
    • Pinterest
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources