Semgrep
Semgrep Salaries

Semgrep's salary ranges from $120,600 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $163,072 for a Recruiter at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Semgrep. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $158K
Recruiter
$163K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$121K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Semgrep is Recruiter at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $163,072. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Semgrep is $158,416.

