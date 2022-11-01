← Company Directory
SEI Investments
Work Here? Claim Your Company

SEI Investments Salaries

SEI Investments's salary ranges from $23,694 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $155,000 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of SEI Investments. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Product Manager
Median $155K
Accountant
$74.6K
Administrative Assistant
$42.9K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Business Analyst
$136K
Financial Analyst
$50K
Software Engineer
$23.7K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at SEI Investments is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $155,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SEI Investments is $62,303.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for SEI Investments

Related Companies

  • Dropbox
  • Lyft
  • SoFi
  • Databricks
  • Google
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources