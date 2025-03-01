← Company Directory
Seguridad Social
Seguridad Social Accountant Salaries

The median Accountant compensation in Spain package at Seguridad Social totals €51.1K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Seguridad Social's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Seguridad Social
Auditor
Madrid, MD, Spain
Total per year
€51.1K
Level
26
Base
€51.1K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at Seguridad Social?

€149K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Accountant at Seguridad Social in Spain sits at a yearly total compensation of €55,874. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Seguridad Social for the Accountant role in Spain is €51,097.

Other Resources