SEEK
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

SEEK Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in Australia package at SEEK totals A$134K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SEEK's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
SEEK
Product Manager
Melbourne, VI, Australia
Total per year
A$134K
Level
L2
Base
A$134K
Stock (/yr)
A$0
Bonus
A$0
Years at company
5 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at SEEK?

A$247K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at SEEK in Australia sits at a yearly total compensation of A$212,964. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SEEK for the Product Manager role in Australia is A$148,865.

