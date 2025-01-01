← Company Directory
Sedgwick
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Sedgwick that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. The company provides a broad range of resources tailored to our clients’ specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits, brand protection and other lines. Every day, in every time zone, the most well-known and respected organizations place their trust in us to help their employees regain health and productivity, guide their consumers through the claims process, protect their brand and minimize business interruptions. Our more than 31,000 colleagues across 80 countries embrace our shared purpose and values as they demonstrate what it means to work for an organization committed to doing the right thing – one where caring counts.

    sedgwick.com
    Website
    1969
    Year Founded
    20,843
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Sedgwick

    Related Companies

    • PayPal
    • Square
    • DoorDash
    • SoFi
    • Lyft
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources