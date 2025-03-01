← Company Directory
Securiti
Securiti Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Pakistan package at Securiti totals PKR 5.95M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Securiti's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Securiti
Senior Software Development Engineer
Karachi, SD, Pakistan
Total per year
PKR 5.95M
Level
L3
Base
PKR 5.45M
Stock (/yr)
PKR 0
Bonus
PKR 504K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Securiti?

PKR 44.69M

Latest Salary Submissions
No salaries found
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Securiti in Pakistan sits at a yearly total compensation of PKR 6,776,478. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Securiti for the Software Engineer role in Pakistan is PKR 3,497,409.

Other Resources