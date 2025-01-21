← Company Directory
SecureOps
SecureOps Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

The median Cybersecurity Analyst compensation package at SecureOps totals CZK 689K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SecureOps's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
SecureOps
Cyber Security Analyst
Prague, PR, Czech Republic
Total per year
CZK 689K
Level
L1
Base
CZK 689K
Stock (/yr)
CZK 0
Bonus
CZK 0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at SecureOps?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cybersecurity Analyst at SecureOps sits at a yearly total compensation of CZK 744,657. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SecureOps for the Cybersecurity Analyst role is CZK 688,717.

Other Resources