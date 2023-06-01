Securden provides privileged access governance solutions that prevent cyberattacks, malware propagation, and insider exploitation. Their products offer complete control over privileged access, visibility without barriers, and superior access governance across cloud, physical, and virtual environments. Trusted by organizations of all types and sizes, Securden was founded with a rebellious spirit to make security software simple to deploy, easy-to-use, and highly affordable. Led by a team of seasoned IT security professionals, Securden operates with a focus on proactive security to prevent security breaches globally. They are headquartered in Newark, Delaware, and have an office in Chennai, India.