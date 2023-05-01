← Company Directory
Second Harvest Inland Northwest
    Second Harvest is a non-profit organization that fights hunger by collecting, transporting, warehousing, and distributing food to partner food banks, meal sites, and other hunger-relief programs in Eastern Washington and North Idaho. They operate efficiently with the help of generous food and financial donors and over 7,000 volunteers annually. Every donated dollar is transformed into five meals for hungry people, and they currently supply 540,000 pounds of donated food each week to feed over 55,000 people. 99% of all donations go towards their mission.

    http://www.2-harvest.org
    1971
    126
    $10M-$50M
