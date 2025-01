Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina (SHFBM) is a non-profit organization that aims to eliminate hunger through food distribution, education, advocacy, and partnerships. Since 1981, SHFBM has distributed 54 million pounds of food to 700 agencies in a 19 county service region. They provide a regional distribution warehouse and branches, as well as training and technical assistance to partner agencies. SHFBM serves 14 counties in North Carolina and 5 counties in South Carolina.