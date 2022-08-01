← Company Directory
Second Front Systems
Second Front Systems Salaries

Second Front Systems's salary ranges from $62,088 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $214,200 for a Sales at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Second Front Systems. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Data Scientist
$62.1K
Product Manager
$152K
Sales
$214K
Software Engineer
$211K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Second Front Systems is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $214,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Second Front Systems is $181,458.

