← Company Directory
SecFi
Work Here? Claim Your Company

SecFi Salaries

SecFi's salary ranges from $66,470 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $258,553 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of SecFi. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Product Designer
$129K
Product Manager
$259K
Sales
$189K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

54 47
54 47
Software Engineer
$66.5K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at SecFi is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $258,553. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SecFi is $159,134.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for SecFi

Related Companies

  • Intuit
  • Microsoft
  • Stripe
  • Apple
  • Facebook
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources