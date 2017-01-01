Company Directory
Seawards
    About

    Seawards specializes in seawater desalination using innovative cryo separation technology. Their energy-efficient and non-polluting cryo crystallization method enhances desalination processes, providing sustainable access to clean water.

    seawards.fr
    Website
    2021
    Year Founded
    10
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

