SeatGeek
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • New York City Area

SeatGeek Backend Software Engineer Salaries in New York City Area

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in New York City Area package at SeatGeek totals $349K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SeatGeek's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
SeatGeek
Software Engineer
New York, NY
Total per year
$349K
Level
hidden
Base
$220K
Stock (/yr)
$125K
Bonus
$3.8K
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at SeatGeek?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At SeatGeek, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at SeatGeek in New York City Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $390,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SeatGeek for the Backend Software Engineer role in New York City Area is $295,800.

Other Resources