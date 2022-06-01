OUR MISSIONOur SeaSpine family is dedicated to collaborating with surgeons to develop cost effective solutions to treat spinal disorders. We do this by providing high quality, differentiated and complementary technologies that leverage our core competencies in orthobiologics, interbody devices and modular spinal instrumentation systems.OUR VISIONWe seek to be a marketshare-taker by driving improved procedural solutions that combine efficient spinal instrumentation systems with industry leading orthobiologics to deliver clinical value to the surgeon, hospital and patient.