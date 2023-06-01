SeaChange International provides video products and services for the management, distribution, and monetization of video and advertising content across multiple devices. Its offerings include video back-office software, media asset management software, an advertising platform, and a multiscreen user experience product. The company also provides professional and technical support services. SeaChange serves cable system operators, telecommunications companies, satellite operators, broadcasters, and other content providers. It was founded in 1993 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.