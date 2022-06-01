Seaboard Corporation employs more than 25,000 people worldwide at our subsidiaries and affiliates. We are #486 on the 2017 Fortune 500 list with net sales over $5 billion annually. Seaboard is traded on the NYSE AMEX under the symbol SEB.Today, Seaboard operates globally through a network of integrated service oriented companies. Seaboard Corporation is comprised of a group of uniquely integrated and innovative companies with a broad global presence. Our main businesses include:Seaboard Foods, an integrated producer of premium pork products, and a leading pork producer and processor in the United States.Seaboard Marine, a containerized shipping service between the United States, the Caribbean, and Central and South America.Commodity Trading and Milling, an international grain processing and trading business with primary operations in Africa, Asia, South America, and the Caribbean.Other major businesses include:Tabacal Agroindustria, a vertically integrated sugar and citrus producer and processor located in Argentina marketing its products in both domestic and international markets.Transcontinental Capital Corporation, an independent power producer in the Dominican Republic serving both public and private users and distributors of electricity.Butterball, the largest vertically integrated turkey producer in the United States.