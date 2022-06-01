← Company Directory
Seaboard
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Seaboard that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Seaboard Corporation employs more than 25,000 people worldwide at our subsidiaries and affiliates. We are #486 on the 2017 Fortune 500 list with net sales over $5 billion annually. Seaboard is traded on the NYSE AMEX under the symbol SEB.Today, Seaboard operates globally through a network of integrated service oriented companies. Seaboard Corporation is comprised of a group of uniquely integrated and innovative companies with a broad global presence. Our main businesses include:Seaboard Foods, an integrated producer of premium pork products, and a leading pork producer and processor in the United States.Seaboard Marine, a containerized shipping service between the United States, the Caribbean, and Central and South America.Commodity Trading and Milling, an international grain processing and trading business with primary operations in Africa, Asia, South America, and the Caribbean.Other major businesses include:Tabacal Agroindustria, a vertically integrated sugar and citrus producer and processor located in Argentina marketing its products in both domestic and international markets.Transcontinental Capital Corporation, an independent power producer in the Dominican Republic serving both public and private users and distributors of electricity.Butterball, the largest vertically integrated turkey producer in the United States.

    http://www.seaboardcorp.com
    Website
    1918
    Year Founded
    12,000
    # of Employees
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Seaboard

    Related Companies

    • Stripe
    • Databricks
    • Roblox
    • Airbnb
    • Pinterest
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources