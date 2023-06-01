SDVI Corporation is a technology company that provides next-generation supply chain management services for the media and entertainment industry. Their platform, Rally, deploys, manages, and optimizes media supply chains in public or private clouds, virtualized on-premise, or in a hybrid environment. Rally creates and manages the supply chain based on specifications defined by the user, analyzing technical, operational, and financial parameters to dynamically deploy the optimum supply chain with appropriately provisioned applications and resources. SDVI also offers infrastructure management, application sourcing, optimization and modeling, operations and financial management, and security and control services.