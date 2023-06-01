← Company Directory
SDVI
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about SDVI that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    SDVI Corporation is a technology company that provides next-generation supply chain management services for the media and entertainment industry. Their platform, Rally, deploys, manages, and optimizes media supply chains in public or private clouds, virtualized on-premise, or in a hybrid environment. Rally creates and manages the supply chain based on specifications defined by the user, analyzing technical, operational, and financial parameters to dynamically deploy the optimum supply chain with appropriately provisioned applications and resources. SDVI also offers infrastructure management, application sourcing, optimization and modeling, operations and financial management, and security and control services.

    sdvi.com
    Website
    2013
    Year Founded
    67
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for SDVI

    Related Companies

    • Lyft
    • Square
    • LinkedIn
    • Facebook
    • Intuit
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources